Gcore announced the debut of Image Stack, developed to optimize images processed on Gcore’s all-in-one edge solution.

Gcore Image Stack can help organizations to reduce their web hosting costs by approximately 30%.

Image Stack supports advanced compression with the AVIF format the most modern and progressive image format designed for the web.

High-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions provider, Gcore introduces Image Stack. Gcore’s new solution is designed to optimize images processed on Gcore’s all-in-one edge solution. The new solution is capable of reducing file sizes by an average of 85% without reducing visible quality and delivers compressed images globally.

Reducing file sizes by an average of 85%

Gcore’s Image Stack enables organizations to save approximately 30% from their web hosting costs, by reducing bandwidth and storage needs. It also supports advanced compression with the AVIF format.

Image Stack is a paid option for the Gcore CDN product, charging users once per image used, regardless of the number of transformations that were made, including compressing, resizing, cropping, or quality changing. Currently, Gcore Image Stack offers:

AVIF image compression: Use the most modern and progressive image format designed for the web to improve website performance

WebP image compression: Convert PNG and JPG into lightweight and high-fidelity images

Image quality settings: Adjust to control webpage load speeds and CDN traffic

Image resizing tool: Easily scale to a specific end-user device

Image cropping tool: Quickly remove any areas outside the desired frame

Dmitriy Akulov, Director of Edge Network Stream at Gcore said,

« Today, when image-rich resources are becoming increasingly popular, it is especially important to offer solutions that allow even heavy websites to load in real time. With Image Stack, a brand-new feature for the Gcore Edge Network, our clients can optimize their web images on the fly. Website pages will load faster, and visitors will have a consistently better user experience. This positively affects search ranking positions, as well as the overall business metrics of your web service. »