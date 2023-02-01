Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors, such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce, and video gaming, can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.

Overcoming the possible problems in streaming

Streaming online content on a global basis means solving a number of technical difficulties; these include ensuring sufficient scalability to handle high traffic volumes and delivering smooth streaming and maintaining high-quality video and audio streaming across a variety of devices and connections. Customers of the Gcore Streaming Platform benefit from the company’s long experience in tackling these challenges as an established provider of Content Delivery Network and streaming infrastructure services.

The simplified billing supports video streaming for up to 100 million viewers, with Gcore’s Streaming Platform managing all technical stages; for instance, upload, recording, storage, delivery via CDN, and playback.

Alexey Petrovskih, Head of Streaming Platform at Gcore said,

« The Gcore Streaming Platform offers free transcoding and a video streaming price as low as $0.001 per minute. This is possible thanks to several Gcore capabilities: first, we have our own infrastructure, including storage for video hosting and a CDN with over 150 points of presence; second, Gcore has its own transcoding technology, which means that, unlike competitors, we don’t have to pay for third-party services. »

The Gcore Streaming Platform supports low-latency streaming, and live broadcasting of vertical and horizontal videos worldwide. Its adaptive bitrate means that even viewers with unstable internet connections can enjoy streaming broadcasts. Would-be customers can test the Streaming Platform for free, and Gcore has provided a user-friendly, pricing calculator so that they can compare ongoing costs with rival services.