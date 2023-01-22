Gcore, a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions, launches Gcore Basic, a budget solution created specifically for webmasters, developers, and hobbyists. Gcore Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN.

Low-latency, high-performance computing

With prices starting from €5 per month, Gcore Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared virtual machine to run light web servers and microservices. Each virtual machine can be deployed in just a few minutes and enjoys free DDoS protection.

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream at Gcore said,

« Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing within reach of everyone. From €5 per month, Gcore Basic is a place where aspiring programmers can learn their craft; where developers can run proof of concepts, pet projects and test environments; and where aspiring entrepreneurs can build out online services. »

Seva Vayner continued:

« With Gcore Basic running on our cloud infrastructure, customers can scale up and deploy additional services as and when required for instance, adding extra resources to handle significant leaps in traffic. »

Gcore Basic will be available initially from Gcore’s Amsterdam point of presence, with the service expanding imminently to the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, and with Frankfurt offering a second location in Europe.