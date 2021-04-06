G-Core Labs has become a global CDN provider for the GetCourse platform. G-Core Labs is an international cloud and edge leader in content delivery, public cloud, hosting and security solutions for any business headquartered in Luxembourg. The content delivery network allows the platform to quickly deliver video content to users around the world.

Using CDN for 100%

The management of GetCourse decided to solve the problem with the help of CDN. The first experience showed that local providers cope satisfactorily with the delivery of content in Eastern Europe and the CIS, but they are not able to provide users from other places with an acceptable video viewing speed.

Sergey Mikhailov, co-owner and managing partner of GetCourse, said,

“In Eastern Europe, approximately 70% of all online courses are sold on our platform. More than 9 000 authors conduct their classes here, they have uploaded approximately 700 Tb of videos and images to the platform in total. Every day, 3 million visitors come to the websites of schools running on our servers, and this audience can be located all over the world. We were faced with the challenge to quickly and efficiently deliver video to everyone where he is”.

As a result of the collaboration with G-Core Labs, GetCourse programmers, and G-Core Labs technical support specialists set up and fully prepared the CDN for operation in two days. The speed and quality of content delivery were first checked for 10% of the traffic and soon began to use CDN for 100%.

“The main advantage for them is that the price is significantly lower than the Akamai’s. All this allowed us to make an unambiguous choice in favor of G-Core Labs”, according to Sergey Mikhailov.

See more Cloud Computing News