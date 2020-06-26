Gigamon appointed Doug Woodley as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Woodley recently worked as Vice President of Americas Sales for Gigamon. He defined and executed the go-to-market strategy that helped establish record revenue momentum for the company. Now, with his new role in Gigamon, Woodley will be responsible for all worldwide sales functions including the Channel and Alliances, Federal, Service Provider and Inside Sales teams, as well as Sales Engineering and Enablement.

Over 20 years of experience

Woodley, who is based at Gigamon headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, has over 20 years of experience cultivating highly successful teams. Woodley joined Gigamon in early 2019 from Silver Peak Systems. Prior to Silver Peak, he served as Vice President of Sales for several companies. Prior to Check Point, he served in sales and channel leadership positions at iPass, CompuServe/UUnet and Xerox.

Shane Buckley, President and Chief Operating Officer at Gigamon, said,