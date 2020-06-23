Gigamon announced that GigaVUE Cloud Suite for Nutanix is available. The new solution resides completely in the private cloud and it is validated joint solution for hyper-converged infrastructures. Enterprises can optimize performance, improve security, minimize appliance overprovisioning, and prevent network outages with GigaVUE Cloud Suite. It also provides an application-aware network traffic visibility solution that works seamlessly with Nutanix Prism.

GigaVUE Cloud Suite enables enterprises to:

Gain complete visibility: Automatically identify workloads, instantiate and scale GigaVUE G-vTAP VMs for traffic acquisition and configure traffic policies

Identify over 3,000 applications: Send the right application traffic to the right tool while generating over 5,000 L4-7 metadata attributes for deeper security and performance related contextual insights

Improve tool capacity: Virtual security and monitoring tools are offloaded from burdensome tasks and irrelevant traffic to improve effectiveness, facilitate scaling and minimize costs

Prasad Athawale, Senior Director of Business Development at Nutanix said,