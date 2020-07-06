Gigamon announced that the GigaVUE Cloud Suite for VMware has obtained VMware Ready certification. Gigamon’s GigaVue collects, aggregates, processes, and selectively filters traffic before forwarding to the proper security and analytics tools, enabling network optimization and security. The platform is now interoperable with VMware’s NSX-T and vCenter Server through APIs, which provides improved agility, reduced manual management tasks, and enhanced return on investment.

Fortified security and optimized operations

Automating deployment of virtual TAPs using NSX Dynamic Service Insertion

Monitoring micro-segmented, multi-tenant environments

Discovering new workloads and those dynamically relocated via VMware vMotion

Ananda Rajagopal, Vice President of Products and Solutions at Gigamon said,