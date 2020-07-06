Gigamon announced that the GigaVUE Cloud Suite for VMware has obtained VMware Ready certification. Gigamon’s GigaVue collects, aggregates, processes, and selectively filters traffic before forwarding to the proper security and analytics tools, enabling network optimization and security. The platform is now interoperable with VMware’s NSX-T and vCenter Server through APIs, which provides improved agility, reduced manual management tasks, and enhanced return on investment.
Fortified security and optimized operations
- Automating deployment of virtual TAPs using NSX Dynamic Service Insertion
- Monitoring micro-segmented, multi-tenant environments
- Discovering new workloads and those dynamically relocated via VMware vMotion
Ananda Rajagopal, Vice President of Products and Solutions at Gigamon said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“We must work together on simplifying cloud visibility. Gigamon and VMware have created a solution that automates deployment and discovery of new and relocated workloads, enabling next-generation digital enterprises to run fast and stay more secure. Certified ecosystem solutions expedite successful deployment and operations and this latest product certification serves as a strong validation of our combined solutions for customers.”
Discussion about this post