GigaVUE Cloud Suite for Nutanix is available for hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI) which resides completely in the private cloud. This solution helps businesses to optimize performance, improve security, minimize appliance overprovisioning, and prevent network outages.

Advantages of GigaVUE Cloud Suite for Nutanix

Optimize traffic processing and distribution with 100 percent visibility while reducing load on tools

Complete visibility into inter-VM traffic on Nutanix clusters; scales to support any number of virtualized servers

Discover new workloads and automatically update the Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric without any manual intervention

Improve tool effectiveness, obtain superior performance and accelerate troubleshooting

While shifting to the cloud, to support their remote workers and DX initiatives, making full control and visibility over all network traffic crucial is a must. GigaVUE Cloud Suite for Nutanix also provides pervasive visibility to secure mission-critical workloads in the cloud. According to Bassam Khan, Vice President of Product Marketing of Gigamon, Gigamon is proud to include an industry leader such as Nutanix in our ecosystem as we work with our customers to secure, manage and optimize cloud, virtual and physical environments.

Prasad Athawale, Senior Director of Business Development at Nutanix, said,