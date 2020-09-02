GitLab selects Rackspace, an end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company to drive fast application development on Google Cloud. GitLab announced that the company decided to move its hosted software-as-a-service offering to Rackspace managed Google Cloud Platform. Rackspace also helped during the migration of GitLab.com to Google Cloud, increasing performance, enhancing security as well as guiding GitLab on a successful migration path to Kubernetes.

Migration to Google Cloud Platform

The migration to Kubernetes will allow GitLab to gain approximately 1.5x improvement in deployment speed. GitLab is migrating its production workloads to Kubernetes including several critical services, improving resilience and lowering the cost of running these services. The company is also adopting other GCP services, such as BigQuery, Google PubSub, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Stackdriver Continuous Profiling, and Cloud SQL. Brandon Jung, Vice President of Alliances at GitLab said,

“Working with Google Cloud and Rackspace Technology lets us offer customers three essential capabilities for digital transformation. We help customers develop and quickly ship their software, Google Cloud makes sure that their code can run, scale, and stay available, and Rackspace Technology provides the support engine for the entire platform.”

