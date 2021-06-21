GitLab offers a single application for the DevOps lifecycle. The company has expanded its Global Partner Program with new technology partner integrations. In addition, GitLab launched a new GitLab Certified Services Partner Program. The Services Program consists of Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) and Certified Training Partner (CTP) badges.

For maximizing value of DevOps expertise

DevOps adoption has evolved over the past several years. GitLab’s 2021 DevSecOps survey shows that many developers are looking towards adding AI/ML and security to their skill sets. GitLab is continuing technology partnerships, Open, Select and Distribution partnerships to guide companies through their digital transformation journeys.

Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab, said,

“As companies adopt DevOps and work to stay competitive in today’s market, they recognize that they need to evolve their software development, management and security processes. We value our partner relationships and are focused on investing back into partners that invest in GitLab. The GitLab Partner Program, and specifically our new Services Program, empowers partners to be the critical piece in their customers’ creation of a successful DevSecOps strategy that realizes the full value of their GitLab investment.”

Gitlab’s potential partners are systems integrators, cloud platform partners, resellers, distributors, managed service providers, and ecosystem partners. With the GitLab Partner Program, GitLab aims to maximize the value of their DevOps expertise and the GitLab platform for their customers.

In terms of technology partnerships, GitLab has integrations with major cloud provider partners such as Aqua Security, Atlassian, IBM using Red Hat OpenShift, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Ampere A1 Compute and VMware Tanzu.

See more Cloud Computing News