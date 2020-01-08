Rory Cole has been appointed as interim CEO by Global Cloud Xchange. He is replacing Bill Barney, who is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

Global Cloud Xchange names interim CEO as Rory Cole. Cole has served as Chief Financial Officer of GCX since 2014. The leadership transition comes after the confirmation of the company’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization. He is replacing Bill Barney, who is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

A trusted and visionary leader

“Rory is a trusted and visionary leader, who has demonstrated a proven ability to guide companies to their next stage of growth and evolution – both as part of the GCX team and in his prior roles transforming large, international telecommunications providers,” said Chris Mallon, Chairman of the Board at GCX.

“We are confident Rory is the right person to lead GCX as we conduct the search for a permanent CEO. The GCX Board is thankful to Bill for his leadership, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Cole previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of RCom’s Submarine Cable and Voice business units, as Chief Financial officer of MCI EMEA, a $3.5 billion division of MCI/Worldcom, and as Chief Operating Officer for Verizon’s 85-country International business unit.

