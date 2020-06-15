GMO Internet decided to change its subsidiaries GMO CLOUD K.K.’s name as GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. at the meeting of the Board of Directors. The company submits a proposal regarding the change of company name. The company aims to strengthen awareness of the GlobalSign brand across the world and to enhance the corporate value of the company with the decision of name change.

GMO CLoud provides convenient and reliable Internet services as a part of GMO Internet’s internet infrastructure business segment. The security business has continued to improve its publicity and reputation globally by making use of the GlobalSign brand. The change sets to come into effect on 1 September 2020.