Google has announced the completion of the Mandiant acquisition, which was first announced in March this year.

The tech giant has agreed to pay $23 per share, all cash, which approximately translates into $5.4 billion.

This acquisition is expected to enhance Google Cloud’s security capabilities, thanks to Mandiant’s experience.

Google and Mandiant reached a definitive agreement of acquisition in March this year, and we have shared the news about it.

Enhancing Google Cloud’s security capabilities

Now, the tech giant made an announcement regarding this acquisition on its blog page. Google states that the acquisition of Mandiant is now complete. This acquisition is expected to deliver great value to Google Cloud’s security services since Mandiant is highly experienced in deep threat intelligence.

« Combining Google Cloud’s existing security portfolio with Mandiant’s leading cyber threat intelligence will allow us to deliver a security operations suite to help enterprises globally stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle. With the scale of Google’s data processing, novel analytics approaches with AI and machine learning, and a focus on eliminating entire classes of threats, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help organizations reinvent security to meet the requirements of our rapidly changing world. »

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said;

« The completion of this acquisition will enable us to deliver a comprehensive and best-in-class cybersecurity solution. We believe this acquisition creates incredible value for our customers and the security industry at large. Together, Google Cloud and Mandiant will help reinvent how organizations protect themselves, as well as detect and respond to threats. »