Shortly after Google‘s CEO, Sundar Pichai announced the company’s intent to invest $1 billion in Africa over the following year, the company also announced that South Africa will be joining Google Cloud’s global network of 35 cloud regions and 106 zones worldwide. It will be Google’s first cloud region in the continent.

Google also stated that the South Africa cloud region is expected to contribute more than a cumulative $2.1 billion to the country’s GDP, and will support the creation of more than 40,000 jobs by 2030. Google is also expanding its network with Equiano subsea cable and dedicated cloud interconnect sites located in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, and Nairobi to be able to build a full-scale cloud capability for the region.

Google also continued supporting non-profit organizations to improve lives in the continent with a $40 million cash and in-kind commitment so far. Over the last year this has included:

$1.5M investment in Career Certifications this year bringing our total Google.org funding to more than $3M since 2021

A $3 million grant to support AirQo in expanding their work monitoring air quality from Kampala to ten cities in five countries on the continent;

A team of Googlers who have joined the Tony Elumelu Foundation for 6 months, full-time and pro-bono. The team helped build a new training web and app interface to support the next million African entrepreneurs to grow and fund their businesses.

Nitin Gajria, Managing Director of Google Africa said,

« We remain committed to working with our partners in building for Africa together, and helping to unlock the benefits of the digital economy for more people by providing useful products, programs and investments. We’re doing this by partnering with African organizations, businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s the talent and drive of the individuals in the countries, communities and businesses of Africa that will power Africa’s economic growth. »