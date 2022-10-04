Google announced the company’s plans to launch its first cloud region in Greece after Microsoft and Amazon.

The cloud region is estimated to contribute approximately 2.2 billion euros to the country’s economic output.

Google’s new cloud region will also help improve low latency for organizations in the country and protects users against cybersecurity threats.

Tech giant Google announced its plans to launch its first cloud region in Greece to boost the country’s efforts to become an important hub for cloud computing. The deal is a result of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ approach to attract foreign investment and high-tech companies to the country after the long financial crisis Greece experienced.

2.2 billion Euros

According to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement, the cloud region is estimated to contribute approximately 2.2 billion euros to the country’s economic output. The project will also create around 20,000 jobs by 2030.

The investment will enable organizations to better use their data. The cloud region will also help improving low latency and protects users against cybersecurity threats. Microsoft also announced that they are building a data center hub in the country to years ago. Last year, another cloud giant, Amazon opened its first office in Greece to support the companies and public sector agencies in the country. Adaire Fox-Martin, president of Google Cloud International said,

« Today, we are very pleased to be announcing our first cloud region in Greece which will provide storage and cloud services for Google customers. »