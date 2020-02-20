Google Cloud announced that it has acquired Cornerstone Technology to better help customers migrate their mainframe workloads to Google Cloud.
Cornerstone brings a wealth of experience and innovative solutions to Google Cloud‘s portfolio of products and services that help customers modernize their infrastructure and applications. Customers are able to take advantage of these new capabilities now through Google Cloud’s Professional Services Organization and our partner network. Cloud computing presents the opportunity to modernize applications and infrastructure, resulting in better capabilities and allocation of resources so your organization can focus on your core business.
Modernizing infrastructure and applications
Cornerstone solutions bring a number of benefits to customers as they modernize their infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud:
- Migration roadmap development: Conduct an assessment on your entire mainframe environment, find the macro and the microservices, and create a roadmap to a modern services architecture, making it easy to plan your path to the cloud.
- Conversion flexibility (“any-to-any”): Convert any language to any other language and any database to any other database to prepare your applications for modern environments.
- Automated data migration: Easily move your mainframe data, unlocking its value to drive new innovative use cases in data analytics and data warehousing.
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply