Google Cloud announced that it has acquired Cornerstone Technology to better help customers migrate their mainframe workloads to Google Cloud.

Cornerstone brings a wealth of experience and innovative solutions to Google Cloud‘s portfolio of products and services that help customers modernize their infrastructure and applications. Customers are able to take advantage of these new capabilities now through Google Cloud’s Professional Services Organization and our partner network. Cloud computing presents the opportunity to modernize applications and infrastructure, resulting in better capabilities and allocation of resources so your organization can focus on your core business.

Modernizing infrastructure and applications

Cornerstone solutions bring a number of benefits to customers as they modernize their infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud: