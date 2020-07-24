Google Cloud and Box have partnered to create better experiences for enterprises using G Suite with Box. Through the new partnership, Box will leverage Google Cloud as a key provider for data storage in its international operations. In addition to this, the two companies will integrate their respective technologies to deliver Google Cloud’s Document AI as part of the Box Skills Kit under the collaboration on machine learning capabilities.

For intelligent data processing and intelligent security

The companies aim to improve intelligent data processing with this integration and to explore further integrations to bolster intelligent security. Meanwhile, Box has also announced an intention to integrate support for Google Authenticator into its service.

Box co-founder and chief executive officer Aaron Levie said,

“We’re in the middle of a major transformation in how business gets done. The ability to work from anywhere, leverage global talent and virtual teams, and to collaborate securely with colleagues, partners, and customers is the ‘new normal’ for every business. Google Cloud is an incredibly important partner as we innovate and scale to bring secure collaboration to our customers globally, and we’re excited to continue making the combination of Box and G Suite as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers.”

Box and Google Cloud have taken several steps to further integrate Box and G Suite, including:

A sharing experience natively within G Suite to simplify sharing Google files stored in Box, enabling customers to keep the same access settings and privacy controls they have in Box, as well as to easily navigate their files and folders. Reciprocal transfer for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides between Box and Google Drive allowing customers to move their content wherever they choose while maintaining the Google file formats.

Box is developing a new G Suite Add-on to enable a ‘save to Box’ experience for G Suite, allowing customers the ability to start a document within their G Suite environment and save back to Box.

Google Cloud chief execuitive officer Thomas Kurian said,