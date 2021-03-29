Google Cloud and Commerzbank expand their collaboration by entering into a five-year, strategic partnership. With the help of Google Cloud, Commerzbank on its journey will build a cloud transformation organization and innovate new solutions for the bank’s customers. Commerzbank is the bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany.

Commerzbank is increasingly using cloud technology to bring new products and customer experiences to market faster, improve the performance of its systems and reduce operating costs. This is intended to accelerate the bank’s overall digital transformation, which includes a goal of running 85 percent of its decentralized applications in the cloud by 2024.

Jörg Hessenmüller, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, said,

“In our new ‘Strategy 2024’, a multicloud approach continues to play a major role. We will benefit from Google Cloud’s extensive capabilities in infrastructure modernization, as well as from its know-how in data analytics and machine learning, as one of the pioneers of this technology. As we move to the cloud, Google Cloud is an important strategic partner.”

Google Cloud has been providing Commerzbank with cloud technologies and expertise since 2017. With this new, expanded agreement, Google will now offer the bank a deeper set of platform services to enable its digital transformation.

