Google Cloud and TELUS announced a strategic alliance to co-innovate on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries. The 10-year collaboration will also accelerate TELUS’ IT and network modernization initiatives, enabling further operational agility and supporting improved customer experiences.

An important milestone in TELUS’s growth strategy

TELUS and Google will continue to partner with TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals.

Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS, said,

“This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey. Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally.”

As part of the partnership, TELUS and Google will collaborate on the following initiatives:

Reimagining the future through co-innovation: Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation.

Accelerating TELUS’ digital transformation: TELUS will accelerate its public cloud adoption on Google Cloud’s enterprise platform to drive greater operational efficiency of its core IT and network infrastructure. Through this partnership, Google Cloud will also become one of TELUS’ partners in the delivery of 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), which leverages Google Cloud’s managed application platform, Anthos.

Embracing sustainability and social responsibility: TELUS and Google Cloud will strengthen their respective commitments to building a more sustainable world through technology by reducing TELUS’ carbon footprint, creating value along the entire supply chain for businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19, and optimizing industry solutions for social impact through data analytics and machine learning.

