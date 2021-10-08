Thales and Google Cloud are developing a sovereign hyper-scale cloud offering. It will meet the French “Trusted Cloud” requirements and enable French organizations and companies to innovate and fully benefit from cloud technology. It allows French companies and public sector organizations to benefit from all the power, security, flexibility, agility, and sovereignty offered by the duo.

Trusted Cloud Offering

With the duo’s offering, private and public sector organizations will be able to meet the criteria, defined by France’s Information Systems Security Agency. The joint offer is based on the duo’s most advanced technologies and services. French companies and public sector institutions will be able to benefit from a set of hyper-scale cloud services that are:

operated by a dedicated, newly formed company under French law, held in majority by Thales

hosted in France, within an infrastructure that is separate from Google Cloud, with a separate network and servers controlled and operated by the new company;

supported locally by the new company, ensuring customer service is handled in France

locally secured with identity management, data encryption, administration, and supervision being provided by the new company

regularly enhanced via rolling software updates that are evaluated and validated within a security sandbox managed by Thales; and

managed on a sustainably developed infrastructure

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud said,

“Thales and Google Cloud have a joint vision to deliver the most innovative and trusted solutions to companies and public sector organizations in France. Our unique approach to addressing the concerns of French citizens and government bodies, including the development of a new company, ensures organizations can benefit from the innovation and agility of the cloud, without compromising on the security, privacy, and sovereignty required by the French government.”

See more Cloud Computing News