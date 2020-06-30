Google Cloud announced Bare Metal Solution, which lets businesses run specialized workloads such as Oracle databases close to Google Cloud last November. Now, the company announced the availability of Bare Metal Solution in five more regions including Ashburn, Virginia; Frankfurt; London; Los Angeles, California; and Sydney. At the end of 2020, Google Cloud is planning to launch four more sites: Amsterdam, São Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo.

To make moving workloads in Google Cloud

Bare Metal Solution that offers state-of-the-art dedicated servers based on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Cascade Lake) is designed for the performance and high availability needs of mission-critical, enterprise-grade applications. Bare Metal Solution helps to make moving businesses’ workloads from your data center to Google Cloud a simple and quick task.

Businesses can choose Bare Metal server with as few as 16 cores, or all the way up to 112 cores with 3 terabytes of DRAM, all to handle your most demanding workloads. For strong storage performance and high availability, Bare Metal Solution leverages some of the world’s most advanced NVMe based storage.