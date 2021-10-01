Tech giant, Google announced the availability of new Compute Engine N2 VMs. The new offering is powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake processors and new larger N2 machine shapes. N2 VMs offers 30% or better price-performance, for a variety of workloads with the processors running at 2.6GHz base frequency and 3.4GHz sustained all core turbo. N2 VMs will be offered at the same price as current n2 VMs with 2nd generation Intel processors.

Larger machine shapes

Google Cloud also announced that the company is expanding its N2 VM family machine-type offering. It will now offer its largest Intel-based general-purpose predefined machines including up to 128 vCPUs and 864GB of memory for scale-up workloads. Google Cloud is also increasing the N2 Custom Machine Types maximum to 96 vCPUs.

The new offering supports 100Gbps VM networking, 9TB local SSD options and will become available as a new sole-tenant node type. The new features allow the consolidation of more general-purpose workloads on a single node.

Google Cloud states that the N2 family offers a balance”d price/performance for various workloads, including web and app serving, enterprise applications, medium-to-large databases, caching, media transcoding, streaming, and gaming servers. N2 VMs are also ideal for workloads that need high performance per thread or for workloads that specifically take advantage of special instruction sets.

The new N2 VMs will be available in preview in early Q4’21 in the us-central1, europe-west4, and asia-southeast1 regions. Availability in additional Google Cloud regions, in line with current N2 machine family regions, is planned in the coming months.

See more Cloud Computing News