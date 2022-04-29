The internet and software giant Google is now offering Media CDN service for its Cloud platform. The new Media CDN service is based on the already-existing YouTube network infrastructure and will allow media companies to utilize it for media streaming globally.

Additional features for streaming services

The YouTube infrastructure that will be serving as Media CDN service has been delivering 2 billion users located in 200 countries in the last decade. Google will provide additional features for its customers and the viewers, such as providing real-time statistics in a sports game. Custom advertisements and ecosystem connections, as well as an option to expand the platform, are the other features provided by Google Cloud Media CDN. Media companies can also utilize Video Stitcher API for ad integration.

Media CDN provides useful tools such as a variety of APIs and automation tools. Those include some metrics, playback tracing, and performance monitoring for the entire infrastructure. The service provides DDoS protection as expected, in addition to some security measures.

Media CDN provides a deeply tiered edge infrastructure to minimize cache fill and it supports QUIC and TLS 1.3 protocols. It provides a free trial as well.