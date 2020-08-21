Canalys assessed the top cloud service providers’ performance in the retail and e-commerce sectors by looking at vertical-specific solutions, key clients, technology partnerships, and overall strategies in the sector, in its Cloud Channels Analysis.

COVID-19 affected the retail sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically affected retail. Many retailers have adjusted by leaning on their e-commerce capabilities. As e-commerce demand grows, retailers are looking to cloud service providers to support and grow their businesses and arm them with key technologies. Due to this report, Google Cloud appears in the leader zone of Canalys’ vertical assessment model. Google Cloud has a vertically-aligned strategy, with retail being one of its core segments. Moreover, the company has also been hiring aggressively and establishing worldwide systems integrator partnerships to accelerate retail penetration.

Canalys Research Analyst Blake Murray, said,

“Retailers need proof that their cloud service provider can support them not just by growing, but also by driving platform innovation. A provider that has specialized support teams and an ecosystem of partners innovating on its behalf gives customers confidence in the relationship. Due to this competitive aspect, many major retailers have opted to work with other cloud service providers.”

Microsoft Azure, AWS and Alibaba Cloud follow Google Cloud. They were rated as advanced in their abilities to serve retailers. Azure is well established among enterprises and offers over 2,000 retail-specific applications through its partner network. AWS brings long-standing experience in retail and offers a unique retail competency program that validates a partner’s technical proficiency and customer success. But Amazon in general remains a major competitor to the retail sector.