Google Cloud introduces the category of Business Application Platform that was built on Google Cloud’s investments in Apigee API management and AppSheet no-code application development.

According to the announcement, Google plans to add new features in these areas that leverage Google Cloud’s expertise in hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, artificial intelligence and machine learning, lifecycle management, security, and productivity and collaboration.

Building apps without having to write code

With this launch, Google unveiled several new products and features to empower enterprises to quickly build applications, automate workflows. The beta release of API Gateway lets developers build, secure, and monitor APIs for Google Cloud workloads and serverless backends without having to write code for different endpoints. General availability of Apigee data source for AppSheet lets AppSheet users harness Apigee APIs to build apps without coding.

Meanwhile, the early access release of AppSheet Automation automates processes at scale by leveraging various data sources. Google Cloud’s AppSheet Automation enables all employees to quickly automate existing processes without coding by combining the power of AI with the benefits of no-code development.

