Google Cloud Next ‘22 kicks off on October 11 at 9 AM PDT with a 24-hour digital broadcast featuring 5 different locations.

Google Cloud Next ’22 is free for all attendees and registrations are now open for everyone.

Users will be able to c reate, build, explore, and share their own custom playlists and discover playlists curated by Google Cloud.

Google announced that the Google Cloud Next ’22 event will start on October 11 at 9 am PDT. The event will kick off with a 24-hour digital broadcast named “follow the sun” which will feature live keynotes from five cities around the world, including New York, Sunnyvale, Tokyo, Bengaluru, and Munich. Users can join the event digitally and in person. Google Cloud Next is free for all attendees and registration is now open.

Digital and in-person

Users will be able to join the event through the Google Cloud Next website to learn about the latest news, products, and Google Cloud technology and to access technical and training content. Or users can visit one of 200 physical events across six continents. Google is bringing a series of small physical events around the world. Attendees will be able to:

Experience content in your preferred language . The Next ‘22 web experience will be translated into nine languages using Cloud Translate API . For Livestream and session content, you can turn on YouTube for CC (closed captions), which supports 180+ languages.

Engineer your own playlist . Create, build, explore, and share your own custom playlists and discover playlists curated by Google Cloud.

Hang with fellow developers . Gain access to dedicated developer zones through Innovators Hive livestreams, in-person event registration, a developer badging experience, challenges, curated resources and more fun with drone racing.

Engage with your community . Use session chats to engage with other participants and ask questions to presenters, so you can fully immerse yourself in the content.