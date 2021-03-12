A minute of downtime can mean millions of dollars of lost revenue. To tackle this, Google Cloud launched Mission Crucial Companies (MCS) for GCP, a brand new premium service. MCS for Google Cloud is a new service available for purchase by premium support customers.

Working as a consultant

During the assessment phase, Google Cloud asks questions on architecture, control, observability, measurement. It partners with companies on a step-by-step process through assessment, remediation, and onboarding. MCS team also helps users drive continuous improvement of their environment through its biannual tune-ups, architecture reviews, and other ongoing check-ins.

For the last 12 months, Google expanded its Customer Advisory Boards, and launched a brand-new, independently run Google Cloud customer community (C2C). Furthermore, they have rolled out Event Management Services for retailers and other businesses dealing with peak traffic loads—and introduced new Compliance and Security Assessments and Assured Workloads to make it easier for customers in regulated industries to configure their cloud environments.

