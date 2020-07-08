Netmagic Solutions partnered with Google Cloud to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE) that will enable their customers to accelerate their hybrid cloud journey by modernizing their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications that leverage the advanced capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Analytics at scale.

Centre of Excellence (CoE) will serve as a showcase hub

The CoE will be a customer showcase hub to develop and deliver solutions, leveraging Google Cloud’s modern application platform, Anthos, for consistent development and operations experience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Sharad Sanghi, MD and CEO of Netmagic, said,

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Google Cloud to enable our customers to enhance their digital experiences capitalizing on the capabilities, value and benefits of an open, collaborative and secure cloud platform. This partnership reinforces our commitment to our customers with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support – helping them derive greater value while delivering business outcomes.”

Through this strategic partnership, Google Cloud and Netmagic will help organizations in their cloud journey, from strategy and design, to implementation and management of their hybrid architecture. Netmagic customers can also securely and privately connect to Google Cloud’s global network through Google Cloud Partner Interconnect program. Netmagic customers can have low latency support for other workloads such as on-premise to GCP migration, disaster recovery, and burst capacity.