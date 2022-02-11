The software and cloud giant Google has announced its newest cloud instance, C2D. The latest addition to Google Cloud service is included in the Compute Optimized family. C2D uses the latest generation AMD EPYC processors with Zen 3 cores which are codenamed Milan.

Largest VM sizes within the Cloud Optimized VM family

In addition to the latest generation EPYC processors, the new C2D instances support persistent disks, advanced networking, and compact placement policies. They will also support sole-tenant nodes. The instances can be configured up to 112 virtual CPUs with 56 cores, 896 GB RAM, and 3 TB local SSD. C2D has standard, high-memory, and high-CPU options with 7 different configurations for each; resulting in 21 options for customers’ hardware needs for their workload.

Google has shared some benchmarks for its new C2D instance, comparing it to the N2D instance which uses 2nd generation AMD EPYC Rome processors. Among all of the benchmarks that Google published, the performance improvement goes up to 66% with a minimum of %7 improvements.

Lynn Comp, corporate vice president of cloud business at AMD said;

« AMD EPYC processors continue to showcase their capabilities for HPC and compute-focused workloads. Whether that’s running drug simulations for the latest vaccines, exploring the cosmos, or helping design critical hardware and electronics for the future of the industry. The Google Cloud C2D instances with AMD EPYC processors show the continued growth of the AMD and Google Cloud collaboration, by now offering some of the highest performance instances for demanding, performance-intensive workloads »

The new C2D instances are now available in the following regions and there will be more regions in the following months:

us-central1 (Iowa)

asia-southeast1 (Singapore)

us-east1 (South Carolina)

us-east4 (North Virginia)

asia-east1 (Taiwan)

europe-west4 (Netherlands)

