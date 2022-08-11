Google Cloud announced its plans to add three more APAC cloud regions, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand, along with other cloud regions announced previously, Berlin, Mexico, Dammam, Doha, Tel Aviv, and Turin.

Google Cloud announced its plans to add three more cloud regions in New Zealand, Malaysia, and Thailand, along with other cloud regions announced previously, Berlin, Mexico, Dammam, Doha, Tel Aviv, and Turin. Google’s first cloud region in New Zealand will enable businesses in the region to store their data onshore, to comply with data sovereignty. It will also boost the organizations’ digital transformation efforts with speed, security, and scalability.

Increasing demand

Google Cloud also stated that according to a recent report by AlphaBeta, the new cloud region digital transformation could create up to NZD$46.6 billion in economic value by 2030 if leveraged. The New Zealand cloud region will be Google Cloud’s third region in Australasia, joining Sydney and Melbourne. This is Google’s 15th year in the country and the tech giant opened its first purpose-built office in Auckland as well as the establishment of a New Zealand-based engineering team. Alister Dias, Vice President of Google Cloud Australia & New Zealand said,

« Kiwis are world famous for ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit and we want to give New Zealand businesses the right platform to serve as a foundation for growth and innovation. Whether it’s getting smarter about the use of data, or having the flexibility of an open-platform that can adapt to changing market and regulatory conditions, our New Zealand region will give customers key controls that will enable them to maintain low latency and the highest security, data residency, and compliance standards. »

The Thailand cloud region will also accelerate the digital transformation of the organizations in the region to offer new competitive advantages. The new cloud region will support the Thai government’s plans for the country’s next phase of economic development. The AlphaBeta research shows that the digital transformation will be able to create up to THB 2.5 trillion in annual economic value in Thailand by 2030 if leveraged fully. Which is the equivalent of 16% of local GDP in 2020.

When launched it will deliver high-performance and low-latency services to local organizations, with three zones offering protection against service disruptions. Google will complement the cloud region with its existing Dedicated Cloud Interconnect locations in Bangkok. The Thailand cloud region will join Google Cloud’s 11 existing regions across the Asia Pacific and Japan. Google Cloud stated that leading companies have Google Cloud as their trusted innovation partner to address five strategic priorities:

Understanding and using data: Through a unified data platform that combines unstructured and structured data wherever it resides, Google Cloud enables organizations to reduce complexity, easily produce valuable business insights, and make smarter decisions in real-time.

Establishing an open foundation for growth: Organizations running on Google Cloud’s flexible and open platform can quickly adapt as their needs evolve. Google Cloud’s open source heritage and commitment to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architecture help organizations retain their freedom of choice, enabling their software developers to build faster and more intuitively.

Fostering a collaborative environment: Google Cloud provides the tools that organizations need to transform the way their people connect, create, and collaborate, whether they are returning to the office, working from home, or serving customers on the frontlines.

Securing systems and users: As every company rethinks its security posture, Google Cloud helps them protect their data using the same infrastructure and security services that Google uses for its own global operations.

Building a cleaner and more sustainable future: Google has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is working toward the goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030. Today, when organizations run on Google Cloud, the industry’s cleanest cloud, their workloads are already matched with 100% renewable energy. Google Cloud then helps organizations decarbonize their operations with technologies like Carbon Footprint, Active Assist, and Earth Engine.

Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Southeast Asia at Google Cloud said,

« The rise of a vibrant startup ecosystem and the fact that 9 in 10 Thais already use digital services in their daily lives is testament to the country’s rich creativity, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and openness toward embracing new technologies. With the announcement of our plans to set up a new cloud region in Thailand, Google Cloud aims to complement the government’s steadfast pursuit of infrastructure projects like the Eastern Economic Corridor and deliver the cloud foundation that more businesses need to transform and grow – whether it’s by maximizing the use of data, enabling a hybrid workforce, or having the flexible platform to adapt to evolving market and regulatory conditions. We’re excited by this expanded opportunity to contribute to Thailand becoming one of the world’s most competitive countries and the innovation engine of a digital economy in Southeast Asia that’s set to be worth THB 36.25 trillion (USD 1 trillion) by 2030. »