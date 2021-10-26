Google introduced a new education platform! On this platform, individuals can receive training online and test the knowledge they have gained in this training practically in labs. This platform, called Google Cloud Skills Boost,, offers more than 700 lab environments and it is very attractive that participants can earn great certificates that they can use on their resumes.

Japanese and English is supported

Although Japanese and English language support is available for now, language support is expected to be replicated soon. Google Cloud Skills Boost offers enjoyable ways to learn with trainings on Cloud security, API security, Web Application Security and more. As expected from Google, it seems to make a difference to equivalent platforms.

