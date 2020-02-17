Google laid-off employees from its cloud computing department to aid the reorganization efforts at its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Google said it is cutting jobs “a small number of employees” at its cloud-computing unit. The company aimed to improve operations at its parent company Alphabet Inc. Google defines Alphabet as mostly a collection of companies. Its parent company was officially found in 2015 to operate all business units independently. Google is the biggest company of Alphabet. All companies under Alphabet have their CEOs.

Staff will be employed at different positions

Due to this reorganization, Google laid off a small number of employees. Google will employ the staff at different positions within the Alphabet. The number of affected employees and their new roles are not yet clear. According to Google’s financial results for fourth-quarter sales, it has $2.6 billion for its cloud business, up 53% from the year prior.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, talked about the financial results of Q4, saying: