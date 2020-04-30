Google announced the opening of a new cloud region in Las Vegas. Google Cloud Platform region in Las Vegas is the fourth region to the western United States, the seventh nationally. Google Cloud Platform region in Las Vegas provides immediate access to three zones.

Secure connection across regions

Each zone has separate software, power, cooling, network, and security infrastructure. In addition to this, the region gives customers added capacity and the flexibility to distribute your workloads across the western U.S. With this new region in Las Vegas, Google Cloud has reached 23 regions globally.

James Alvarez, CIO of Aristocrat which uses Google Cloud to deliver gaming experiences, said,

“Cloud technologies enable two important outcomes for us. First the ability to securely, consistently and immediately enable and disable game development platforms; and second, our ability to expand and contract our infrastructure based on demand. Both of these capabilities allow us to flex our technology to fully support the demands of our customers and our business. The Las Vegas region gives us the opportunity to more directly engage Google Cloud services and take advantage of an entry point into the network.”

For an architect fault-tolerant and available application, using multiple zones and regions is a need. Google Cloud provides secure connections from regional services through multiple regions. The zones in Las Vegas are connected by low latency high-bandwidth networking.