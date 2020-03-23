Google’s new service Game Servers allows developers to run their games on the usual backend services. The service fully manages an open-source project that runs on Kubernetes, Agones. With Game Servers, developers won’t need to worry about managing the game server infrastructure and the Game Server will scale according to the daily peaks and other major events that may affect the game’s online traffic.

Flexibility of open-source

Users can automate fleets of game servers and also schedule scaling events to avoid connectivity problems. Developers can also monitor fleets. Developers can opt-out anytime to manually manage the Game Server service. Google also announced that the games will run on servers with a clock speed of up to 3.8 GHz. Developers can also select the CPU type available to Kubernetes.

Game Servers is based on open source Agones, which extends open-source Kubernetes and can be combined with other open-source projects like Open Match. Google also announced that the use of the Game Servers service incurs no additional fees through December 31, 2020; developers will be billed only for the underlying use of Kubernetes clusters associated with their use of the Game Servers service.