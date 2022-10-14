Google Cloud and Coinbase are collaborating to build advanced exchange and data services.

Google Cloud’s compute platform will enable Coinbase to process blockchain data at scale.

Google Cloud will allow select customers, starting with those in the Web3 ecosystem, to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies.

Google Cloud and Coinbase announced a new, long-term strategic partnership to drive Web3 innovation. With the collaboration, Google Cloud will be Coinbase‘s strategic cloud provider to build advanced exchange and data services. Google Cloud’s compute platform will enable Coinbase to process blockchain data at scale and also enhance its services’ global reach by using Google’s premium fiber-optic network.

Crypto payments

Coinbase will build its global data platform on Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and benefit from its data and analytics technologies to provide machine learning-driven crypto insights.

With the partnership, Google Cloud will allow select customers, starting with those in the Web3 ecosystem, to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies. The new payment option will be powered by Coinbase Commerce, enabling merchants globally to accept cryptocurrency payments in a decentralized way. It will benefit Google Cloud’s customers and partners by increasing the optionality of payments for Google Cloud services. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said,

« We want to make building in Web3 faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers get one step closer to that goal. We’re proud Coinbase has chosen Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner, and we’re ready to serve the thriving global Web3 customer and partner ecosystem. Our focus is making it frictionless for all customers to take advantage of our scalability, reliability, security, and data services, so they can focus on innovation in the Web3 space. »