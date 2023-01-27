Google plans to bring a new Google Cloud region to Kuwait to support its growing customer base.

The forthcoming Kuwait cloud region follows previous announcements of Google’s plans to bring cloud regions to Doha and Dammam.

Google’s new region will allow local customers to maintain low latency and the highest security and compliance standards.

Google announced the company’s plans to bring a new Google Cloud region to Kuwait, which will support its customer base and meet the growing demand for cloud services in the region. Google’s Kuwait region will provide high-performance services, allowing organizations in the country to serve users faster, more reliably, and securely.

Low latency, high security

Google’s customers in the region will be able to benefit from key controls, allowing them to maintain low latency and the highest security and compliance standards. Google’s commitment to supporting digital transformation in the Middle East follows previous announcements of its plans to bring cloud regions to Doha and Dammam. Google Cloud currently has 35 regions and 106 zones in operation globally. Organizations are working with Google Cloud to address five key areas:

Understanding and using data : Google Cloud helps customers become smarter and make better decisions with a unified data platform. They help customers reduce complexity and combine unstructured and structured data, wherever it resides, to quickly and easily produce valuable insights.

Establishing an open foundation for growth : When customers move to Google Cloud, they get a flexible, secure, and open platform that evolves with their organization. Their commitment to multi-cloud , hybrid cloud , and open source offers organizations the freedom of choice, allowing their developers to build faster and more intuitively.

Securing systems and users : As every company rethinks its security posture, Google Cloud helps customers protect their data using the same infrastructure and security services that Google uses for its own operations.

Creating a collaborative environment : In today’s hybrid work environment, Google Cloud provides the tools needed to transform how people connect, create, and collaborate.

Building a cleaner, more sustainable future : Google has been carbon-neutral since 2007, and it is working toward an ambitious goal to operate entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030. Today, when customers run on Google Cloud their workloads are matched with 100% renewable energy.

H.E. Mr. Mazin Saad Alnahedh, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs said,

« Through our strategic partnership with Google Cloud, the State of Kuwait will continue to make great strides towards digital transformation, a main pillar of our New Kuwait vision (Kuwait 2035). Our alliance with Google Cloud will have significant benefits for Kuwait and will provide a major boost to achieving the country’s socio-economic priorities, including promoting efficiencies in government, enhancing healthcare and education, and diversifying the economy. »