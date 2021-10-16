Google has been working on Anthos for Virtual Machines project to scale the developers’ capability to standardize on Kubernetes while running some workloads that can’t be easily containerized in virtual machines. Google recently released a preview of Anthos. The idea of the project is to allow the developers to standardize on Anthos as the operational model while supporting their virtual machines for traditional workloads such as Virtual Network Functions and stateful monolithic workloads.

Utilized for developers in two ways

Google cloud has three principles for software development. On Google Cloud Next ’21, the internet giant announced a variety of new tools and capabilities to encourage these principles listed below:

Google cloud needs to be open. They rely heavily on open-source .

Developing for Google Cloud needs to be easy.

Google Cloud needs to be transformative.

Anthos for VM’s could be utilized for developers in two ways; attaching vSphere VM’s and shifting Vm’s as-is. For customers who have active VMware environments, the Anthos control plane could be connected to the vSphere environment and attached to your vSphere VMs, allowing you to apply consistent security and policies across clusters and gain visibility into the health and performance of your services.

The developers of the project made the following statements on the subject:

“Since announcing Anthos, our open-source-based platform for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments in 2018, we have continued to receive strong reception from customers and partners. In fact, in Q2 2021, Anthos compute under management grew more than 500% year-over-year. Anthos unifies the management of infrastructure and applications across on-premises, edge, and multiple public clouds, as well as ensuring consistent operation at scale.”

See more Cloud Computing News