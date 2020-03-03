Google announced that Transforming Next ’20 event is transformed into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect due to coronavirus threat.

Google Cloud announced that the health and wellbeing of Google Cloud customers, partners, employees and the overall community is the top priority. Thus, the company renamed the Google Cloud Next ’20 conference into Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Content, which will also take place on April 6-8.

More than 30,000 attendees

Google Cloud Next ’19 hosted more than 30,000 attendees according to Google’s statement. This year the event was expected to host more attendees. Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect will also connecting attendees to Next ’20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital “ask an expert” sessions with Google teams.