Green Datacenter has appointed Andrea Luigi Campomilla as the company’s Chief Operating Officer to provide its data center construction operations. In addition to this role, he became a member of the Executive Board.

20 years of experience in the industry

Andrea Luigi Campomilla talked about his new role, saying,

“I am greatly looking forward to working together with my team to continue the development of our data centers and provide our customers with top-class service. Sustainability and energy efficiency, which Green has been committed to from the outset, are very close to my heart.”

Andrea Luigi Campomilla has 20 years of experience in the industry. Previously, Andrea Luigi Campomilla who has graduated in Electrical Engineering worked in similar positions at Interxion, Colt Telecom and the service provider R+B Engineering. He also has an EMBA in International Management and has accreditation as a Tier Designer from the renowned Uptime Institute in 2014.

“With Andrea Luigi Campomilla, we have gained a strong leader who brings many years of experience, an outstanding record of achievement and a profound understanding of customer needs. He will take on responsibility for the five existing data centers and will support us with other construction projects and with our growth plans,”

said Roger Süess, CEO of Green Datacenter.