Digital transformation consulting and managed IT services provider Green House Data announced a strategic alignment with Zerto, a software solution provider that replaces legacy solutions with a single platform to enable disaster recovery, data protection, and workload mobility across hyper-scale clouds, hosted services, and on-premise data centers. It also reduces the risk and the complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. The two companies will help enterprises architect, test, migrate, and protect critical applications and data.

IT Resilience Platform

Green House Data leveraging the Zerto IT Resilience Platform to facilitate digital transformation in numerous customer engagements including zero-downtime cloud migrations and ongoing business continuity. Green House Data CIO Cortney Thompson said,