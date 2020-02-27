Green House Data announced that it has been registered with the Canadian Controlled Goods Program (CGP) that expands its capabilities.

Managed services provider specializing in digital transformation, cloud migration, Agile, and DevOps, Green House Datahas been registered with the Canadian Controlled Goods Program (CGP) which expands Green House Data’s ability to provide advanced IT modernization capabilities to organizations that examine, possess, or transfer controlled goods, including data, within Canada. The CGP is administered by the Department of Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC) and works to strengthen Canada’s defense trade controls of controlled goods or information with military or national security significance.

Green House Data CEO Shawn Mills said,