Greenhouse Datacenters announced that Guido Sip has been hired as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to manage the company’s current expansion and shape the commercial organization. The company also stated that two data rooms are now in use in Greenhouse DC 1. The newest operational room in Greenhouse DC 2 is the fourth data room that has been delivered. Guido Sip had been working for 7 years in total for fiber network provider Relined. He held the Director Sales and Marketing position for the last 4 years.

Technical and process-based quality

With Guido Sip in the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, Greenhouse Datacenters expects to further raise interest in its ecological colocation services and its focus on security, connectivity, cloud-enablement, compliance, scalability, and 24/7 rapid on-site support. Guido Sip, Greenhouse Datacenters’ newly recruited Chief Commercial Officer said,