Greenhouse Datacenters announced that Guido Sip has been hired as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to manage the company’s current expansion and shape the commercial organization. The company also stated that two data rooms are now in use in Greenhouse DC 1. The newest operational room in Greenhouse DC 2 is the fourth data room that has been delivered. Guido Sip had been working for 7 years in total for fiber network provider Relined. He held the Director Sales and Marketing position for the last 4 years.
Technical and process-based quality
With Guido Sip in the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, Greenhouse Datacenters expects to further raise interest in its ecological colocation services and its focus on security, connectivity, cloud-enablement, compliance, scalability, and 24/7 rapid on-site support. Guido Sip, Greenhouse Datacenters’ newly recruited Chief Commercial Officer said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Greenhouse has grown particularly rapidly in the last few years. Without a significant focus on sales though, and mainly based on delivering technical and process-based quality at a competitive price. My goal now is to build a solid sales strategy and enhance market visibility worldwide for the high-quality colocation services that Greenhouse offers from the Netherlands. Success until now is primarily the result of this typical ‘Westland’ mentality, in which a lot of value for money is being offered and the colocation services are actually selling themselves. The next step is to maintain that Westland mentality while professionalizing sales and further shaping the partner and customer ecosystem. My experience as board member at Relined will certainly help. My personal network in the industry is quite large and I bring extensive experience to the table with building partner ecosystems and achieving business expansion.”
Discussion about this post