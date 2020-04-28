Developers are facing difficulties while making a decision between cost efficiency and performance of a database. HarperDB, Denver, Colorado-based company, launched its HarperDB Cloud, a fully managed database-as-a-service solution, provides a simple and developer-friendly built-in API.

For easy database management

HarperDB Cloud features a built-in API, ACID-compliant SQL and NoSQL capabilities, and standard interfaces for connecting to reporting and analysis tools. HarperDB released a launch tour for HarperDB Cloud. Users can easily register for it.

Stephen Goldberg, CEO HarperDB, said:

“The goal of launching HarperDB Cloud was to make our already incredibly easy to use the product even easier. This launch is really focused on improving the developer’s experience and allowing them to focus on application development, while letting us take care of data management and DevOps.”

HarperDB, headquartered in Denver, is a software company that was founded in 2017. The company focuses on making data management easy to allow clients to collect, process and distribute data across their enterprise, from edge devices to on-premise servers and into the cloud.