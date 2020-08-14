HashedIn Technologies announced a global strategic partnership with the Cloud Data Platform, Snowflake. The strategic partnership will combine HashedIn’s technical expertise with Snowflake’s exceptional solutions for Data and Analytics. HashedIn has decided to partner with Snowflake because of its exponential growth, global presence, and willingness to invest in the Indian market.
Data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization
The company also announced that HashedIn foresees this partnership with Snowflake which will help establish synergies in both; data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization, hence accelerating customers’ growth. Sripathi Krishnan, CTO, HashedIn Technologies said,
“Our enterprise customers are increasingly looking to move data warehouse workloads to Snowflake. With HashedIn’s rich experience in data engineering, and Snowflake’s unique, built-for-the-cloud architecture, this partnership will help us reach out to a wider set of enterprise customers. We look forward to showcase our common values through our partnership and give importance to the true value of data.”
