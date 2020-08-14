HashedIn Technologies announced a global strategic partnership with the Cloud Data Platform, Snowflake. The strategic partnership will combine HashedIn’s technical expertise with Snowflake’s exceptional solutions for Data and Analytics. HashedIn has decided to partner with Snowflake because of its exponential growth, global presence, and willingness to invest in the Indian market.

Data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization

The company also announced that HashedIn foresees this partnership with Snowflake which will help establish synergies in both; data cloud strategy and data warehousing modernization, hence accelerating customers’ growth. Sripathi Krishnan, CTO, HashedIn Technologies said,