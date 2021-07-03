HashiCorp announced the general availability of the HashiCorp Terraform 1.0 milestone release. It is the standard for multi-cloud provisioning and automation. The company also announced enhancements to HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, which offers provisioning automation as a service.

New guarantees and enhancements

The new release provides its infrastructure as a code approach with various new guarantees, such as scalability, ecosystem interoperability, and stability. Terraform Cloud also adds enhancements to the Terraform Cloud workflow, including the ability to publish curated modules to a private registry, enhancements to workspace management, and a preview of the ability to check with third-party tools related to a Terraform run.

Terraform 1.0 — Since its initial release in 2014, there have been 15 major Terraform releases, which have included more than 1,500 contributors. Terraform 1.0 meets the high expectations that come with HashiCorp 1.0 releases: community confidence to build upon a stable API, ease of upgrades, and interoperability for all future 1.x releases. This release is now generally available.

Public Registry to Private Registry Publisher Workflow — Terraform Cloud and Enterprise offer capabilities to compose, collaborate, and reuse infrastructure as code using modules and the public and private registry options. The public registry has more than 5,000 community modules, and Terraform Cloud now offers a native workflow to publish modules from the public registry directly into an organization’s private registry. This capability is now generally available.

Workspace Management, Overview, and Insights — Standardization and inspection is a primary goal for IT operations teams as they oversee a self-service provisioning model in their organizations. With Terraform Cloud, users can more easily visualize workspaces, resources managed, outputs, and details of runs with the new Workspace Overview and enhanced run details. This capability is now generally available.

Terraform Run Checks for third-party Integrations — Terraform Cloud now has the ability for partners to integrate into the Terraform workflow during a run and provide additional context to check against the Terraform plan. Today, Terraform Cloud has executed 1.6 million Sentinel policy checks. This capability is designed to deliver many more policy options for organizations using Terraform Cloud to enforce security, compliance, and cost management best practices. This capability will be available in public beta during summer 2021.

Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp said,

“Terraform has emerged as the lingua franca for infrastructure automation, delivering a best-in-class experience for users. This milestone release includes major enhancements focused on many fronts, which is designed to deliver stability, scalability and interoperability guarantees to Terraform users. With Terraform 1.0, users can feel confident about standardizing on this release for years to come, while also knowing we will continue to add exciting new innovations.”

