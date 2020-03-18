Multi-cloud infrastructure automation software provider HashiCorp‘s series E funding round was led by Franklin Templeton and included participation from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Geodesic Capital, as well as existing HashiCorp investors GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, and True Ventures. Funding will accelerate HashiCorp’s focus on enabling multi-cloud infrastructure automation for organizations.

More than 100% year-over-year revenue growth for 4 years

HashiCorp has experienced more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth for four consecutive years and has more than doubled its customer base each year during the same period. With the new funding, HashiCorp will focus investments in the people and programs that support its customers around the world, expand its field, support, and customer success organizations worldwide. David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp said,