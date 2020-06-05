The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced the gold membership of HCL Technologies (HCL). HCL Technologies, a global technology company, is an active user of cloud-native technologies, including multiple Kubernetes distributions. The company which recently became a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) deploys and supports Kubernetes for numerous clients.

Collaboration for developing infrastructure and applications

CNCF which brings together the world’s top developers, end-users, and vendors hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure. As a CNCF member, HCL aims to make significant contributions back to Kubernetes to participate in the future success of the project.

Kalyan Kumar, Corp. VP & CTO of IT Services, HCL Technologies, said,

“Joining CNCF, HCL takes forward its established presence within the cloud native computing arena to its logical next step. As a Gold member, we are committed to contributing to the CNCF community and look forward to working toward a more comprehensive integration of open source technologies across our full spectrum of cloud native services.”

HCL Cloud Native Labs has researches about building new and modernizing existing infrastructure and applications for enterprises. According to the announcement, CNCF membership enables HCL Cloud Native Labs to ensure the latest CNCF developments are rapidly made available to their global clients.

Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, said,