Helios Informatika Nusantara (Helios), an infrastructure, cloud, and digital solutions provider as well as a subsidiary of the CTI Group announced its strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, to provide stable and secure cloud offerings for various industries in Indonesia, assisting businesses in overcoming challenges in their cloudification journey.

End-to-end cloud solutions through Helios

This collaboration is one of Helios’ actions in optimizing Indonesia’s digital journey, seeing a significant increase in cloud adoption both in enterprise-scale businesses and SMEs, which has been accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the use of cloud technology has become ideal, Indonesian companies still face various challenges in carrying out their digital transformation.

Through Helios, Tencent Cloud offers end-to-end cloud solutions to support digital development in Indonesia, especially in the retail, media, and banking sectors. In Indonesia, the banking sector has shifted to digital services and requires solutions to manage massive customer data. Tencent Cloud provides solutions such as TDSQL, an enterprise-grade distributed cloud database that can assist financial institutions including Bank Neo Commerce in processing millions of transactions quickly and securely. Tencent Cloud also has two internet data centers in Indonesia that have attained certifications that prove its high-level safety and security standards.

Royani Lo, president director of Helios said;

« As more and more companies in Indonesia believe in the importance of digitization, the demand for cloud technology from all industries and fields has increased. We are pleased to join hands with Tencent Cloud which is known for its high-performance and reliable technology, to achieve our goal of meeting the needs and addressing cloud adoption issues faced by business people in Indonesia, such as cloud infrastructure that does not align with the company’s internal capabilities or external regulations. We hope that today’s announcement is just the beginning of more collaboration because Helios and Tencent Cloud will continue to work together to help enterprises adapt to the ever-evolving trend of digitization and cloud technology. »

As a strategic partner, Helios has a wide channel of partners and customers to help Tencent Cloud expand the market in Indonesia.