Hetzner is including Load Balancers to the product set of its Cloud platform. Hetzner also announced that the beta-test is now open for customers who want to test Load Balancers and experiment their Cloud instances’ efficiency and their apps’ performance. Customers can scale their apps with Load Balancers to improve their performance. Hetzner’s new solution distributes incoming traffic to background infrastructure automatically.
20 TB traffic
Load Balancers costs €4.90 a month and they include 20 TB in traffic, just like the Hetzner Cloud instances. Load Balancers main features include:
- Load Balancers are ready for action in a few quick seconds, and configuration changes are applied almost immediately.
- Load Balancers can process all TCP-based traffic, as well as HTTP and HTTPS. By default, they speak HTTP/2, depending on the client’s configuration.
- Hetzner’s team of technicians completely manages Load Balancers. Their highly optimized and automated system ensures that Load Balancers are always in operation.
- Configurable health checks make sure that users’ apps can sustain a server failure, so the Load Balancers only direct requests to healthy targets.
- Users can integrate their Load Balancers into their Hetzner Cloud Networks, allowing them to create a single point of entry from the Internet into their infrastructure.
- The proxy protocol provides a convenient way to transport connection information such as a client’s IP through to users’ servers.
Discussion about this post