Hetzner is including Load Balancers to the product set of its Cloud platform. Hetzner also announced that the beta-test is now open for customers who want to test Load Balancers and experiment their Cloud instances’ efficiency and their apps’ performance. Customers can scale their apps with Load Balancers to improve their performance. Hetzner’s new solution distributes incoming traffic to background infrastructure automatically.

20 TB traffic

Load Balancers costs €4.90 a month and they include 20 TB in traffic, just like the Hetzner Cloud instances. Load Balancers main features include: