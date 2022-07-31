Hetzner Online was awarded the entrepreneur prize by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and is one of the 50 best owner-managed companies in Bavaria for the fifth time. Bavaria’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy, Hubert Aiwanger, presented Hetzner Online with the “Bavaria’s Best 50” award at Schloss Schleißheim near Munich on July 26, 2022.

Bavaria’s best 50

Aiwanger emphasized that the award winners exemplify growth and the successful mastering of economic challenges. « We are delighted to be presented with this award once again. » said Hetzner Online’s PR manager, Christian Fitz. « Special thanks is to be given to all our colleagues whose dedication and passion have contributed to Hetzner Online becoming one of the best companies in Bavaria. »

The « Bavaria’s Best 50 » competition is held annually and honors companies that have been able to increase the number of their employees and their sales at an above-average rate in recent years. An auditing firm was entrusted with making an independent and unbiased selection based on objective criteria.